Iran says Hormuz talks with Oman focused on future shipping arrangements
Iran's Foreign Ministry gave details on talks held by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart in Muscat on Saturday, saying they focused on future arrangements for managing shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the talks, attended by legal and technical delegations from both countries, covered "the security and safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," while respecting "the sovereign rights of the two coastal states," international law and Clause 5 of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.
Baghaei said Iran believed "future arrangements for managing traffic in the Strait of Hormuz must be made through consultations between the two coastal states" and should take account of "recent months' developments, especially the imposed US-Israeli war and its security consequences for shipping."
He said Iran and Oman agreed to continue political, legal and technical talks to reach "a common understanding" on maritime security in the strait, adding that a Qatari delegation attended part of the discussions.