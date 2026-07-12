An Iranian army spokesperson said the United States must comply with the terms of the memorandum of understanding, adding that US actions to create what he called an "illegal route" in the southern Strait of Hormuz had undermined security.

"We are duty-bound to ensure the region's security and the safe passage of ships," Brigadier General Abolfazl Akraminia said, according to state media.

He added that Iran's armed forces would "firmly defend the rights of the Iranian people in the Strait of Hormuz" and said their target list was "constantly being updated."