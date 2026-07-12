Hossein Shariatmadari, editor of the hardline Kayhan newspaper, said the United Arab Emirates should be added to Iran's list of military targets, saying it had become "an arms depot" and a base for Israeli fighter jets and US refueling aircraft.
"If the range of our missiles and drones is not yet enough to strike US territory, why do we not attack Israel, which is the closest US state to Iran?" Shariatmadari wrote in a column.
He added that attacks on Israeli infrastructure and sensitive sites would deliver "devastating and severe blows" to the United States.