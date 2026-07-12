US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces completed a third round of strikes against Iran this week, hitting approximately 140 Iranian military targets in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM said the strikes targeted missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks and coastal surveillance locations.

“During three nights of strikes this week, CENTCOM has struck more than 300 targets at the direction of the Commander in Chief to degrade Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels freely transiting the strait. Commercial vessel transits through the vital international maritime corridor continue,” CENTCOM posted on X.