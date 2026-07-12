Pahlavi said Graham had stood with Iranians “when friends were seldom found” and had used his voice to amplify those fighting for justice.

“His support for Iran’s Lion and Sun Revolution earned him the title ‘Uncle Lindsey’ among Iranians. He will be remembered with profound gratitude and deep respect,” Pahlavi said in a post on X.

The Iranian prince extended condolences to Graham’s family, colleagues, the people of South Carolina and the United States.

The senior Republican lawmaker from South Carolina died after a “brief and sudden illness,” his office said in a post on X. US media reported that emergency personnel had responded to a call for cardiac arrest at his Capitol Hill home on Saturday night.

Graham backed Iranian opposition

Graham told a large gathering of Iranian opposition supporters in Munich in February that it was “a time of choosing.”

“I choose the Iranian people over the murderous ayatollah. It is time for him to go,” he said as he waved Iran’s pre-1979 Lion and Sun flag.

He said he had been “dreaming of a free Iran” and urged people around the world to speak out in support of Iran’s opposition movement.

Graham was also featured in Iranian government-aligned messaging during the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran, where placards showed his face alongside US President Donald Trump beneath red target symbols.

A longtime voice on foreign policy, Graham was a prominent supporter of Israel and Ukraine and a staunch critic of Iran’s government. He consistently advocated a hard line toward US adversaries. His Senate website said he had “consistently pushed for outcomes in the War on Terror that protect our long-term national security interests.”

Tributes pour in

Trump called Graham “one of the greatest people and senators I have ever known” and described him as a hard-working patriot.

After Trump became president, Graham became one of his closest allies in Congress and a frequent golf partner.

“Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

Graham had only recently returned from Ukraine and had been scheduled to appear on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday morning, the network said.

This structure keeps all the Iran-related reporting together before broadening out to US politics and international tributes, which I think is much stronger for your audience.