Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that NATO allies that provided territory, bases or infrastructure for US-Israeli strikes on Iran shared responsibility for the war and its consequences.

Esmaeil Baghaei said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s remarks showed Europe was not impartial in the US-Israeli strikes.

He also accused Rutte of trying to justify NATO’s role through praise for Washington.

Rutte said on Wednesday that new US attacks on Iran were “absolutely necessary” after Washington accused Tehran of violating the ceasefire, adding that the US had to “forcefully react” when Iran attacked ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

He also said NATO allies had supported the earlier US operation in Iran by providing European airports and infrastructure, comments Tehran cited as evidence that Europe shared responsibility for the war.