Iran’s army said on Wednesday its attack drones had struck US troop positions at Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

The army’s public relations office said the strikes began early Wednesday and targeted what it called “gathering centers of hostile US forces” at the base.

“All US bases in the region will be legitimate targets for the army’s drones,” it said.

It said the attack was a consequence of what it described as repeated US violations of the ceasefire.