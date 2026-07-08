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US Central Command said in a statement that its forces completed a new round of retaliatory strikes against Iran on Tuesday, hitting more than 80 targets in response to recent attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

"US forces struck Iranian air defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international commerce flowing through the international trade corridor," the statement said.

"The unwarranted aggression by Iranian forces is a clear and dangerous violation of the ceasefire and undermines freedom of navigation. CENTCOM forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable when the agreement is not adhered to or obeyed," the statement added.