US violated MoU after Iran strikes, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf says
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Tuesday that the United States violated the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Tehran and Washington, citing what he described as actions in the Strait of Hormuz, renewed oil sanctions, and strikes on southern Iran.
"Major MOU Violations by the US: Violating Iranian adjustments in the Strait Persistent threats of further strikes Reinstating oil sanctions Attacks on southern Iran Continued Zionist aggression on The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold," he posted on X.