Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Tuesday that the United States violated the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Tehran and Washington, citing what he described as actions in the Strait of Hormuz, renewed oil sanctions, and strikes on southern Iran.
"Major MOU Violations by the US: Violating Iranian adjustments in the Strait Persistent threats of further strikes Reinstating oil sanctions Attacks on southern Iran Continued Zionist aggression on The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold," he posted on X.
US Central Command said in a statement that its forces completed a new round of retaliatory strikes against Iran on Tuesday, hitting more than 80 targets in response to recent attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
"US forces struck Iranian air defense systems, command and control networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities, and more than 60 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps small boats in and near the strait to degrade Iran’s ability to continue attacking international commerce flowing through the international trade corridor," the statement said.
"The unwarranted aggression by Iranian forces is a clear and dangerous violation of the ceasefire and undermines freedom of navigation. CENTCOM forces remain postured and prepared to hold Iran accountable when the agreement is not adhered to or obeyed," the statement added.
More than a dozen US military aircraft were seen on flight tracking data over the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman early on Wednesday, hours after the United States announced strikes against Iranian targets, CNN reported on Tuesday.
The aircraft included at least 12 US Air Force refueling planes, a US Navy P-8 Poseidon intelligence and reconnaissance aircraft, and a UAE Air Force refueling plane, according to the report.
Iranian MP Mojtaba Zarei on Tuesday called for the death of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticizing his meeting with US President Donald Trump during the NATO summit in Turkey.
“Death to Erdogan! That despicable man, who invites and hosts the murderer of the martyred Imam, that divine leader, in Turkey even during his funeral ceremonies in Iran and Iraq!" Zarei posted on X. "I wish I were a brave, honorable Turkish citizen so that I could send that murderer to hell through a martyrdom operation on the streets of Ankara! May God’s curse be upon him and those like him who are traitors!”