US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States may take over Iran's Kharg Island and warned Washington was prepared to carry out more strikes if needed.

"We may take over Kharg Island," Trump said while speaking in Ankara.

Trump said US forces had targeted drones, missiles, coastal defense sites, radar and surveillance systems that he said Iran had used to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Anything they thought they had rebuilt or capability they were using was a target last night," he said. "Tonight, if we need to... we will hit even more and even deeper."

Trump also said the United States had struck Iran's electricity infrastructure and other military-related facilities.

"We hit their electricity. We hit the things they need to operate," he said, adding that more infrastructure could be targeted if Iran continued its actions.