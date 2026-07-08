An Iranian lawmaker called on Wednesday for a special court to be formed over the killing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and for a retribution ruling to be issued against US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mahmoud Nabavian, a member of parliament’s national security committee, wrote on X that the court should be formed quickly following the reappointment of Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei as judiciary chief.

He said the move was needed under what he called the “clear ruling of the Quran” and an order by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.