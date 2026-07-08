Iran’s exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi accused the Islamic Republic of using days-long state funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to project legitimacy and drown out what he called the real voice of the Iranian people.

“The Islamic Republic is trying to hide the real voice of the Iranian people amid the noise of state ceremonies for an innate criminal and one of the most hated rulers in Iran’s history,” Pahlavi said.

He said a “worn-out, rotten and declining regime” was trying to create a false image of legitimacy through staged displays, propaganda and heavy spending from public funds.

Pahlavi said the “truth of Iran” lay with those who had given their lives for the country’s freedom, and urged support for the families of those killed.

“History has shown time and again that no power can forever silence the will of a united nation that has risen up for liberation and to build a better future,” he said.