The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said three tankers were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, prompting the regional maritime threat level to be raised to “severe,” its second-highest level.
UKMTO said an unnamed LNG tanker was hit by an unknown projectile on the port side engine room, causing a fire, while traveling southbound through the Strait of Hormuz, 8 nautical miles east of Limah, Oman.
A second unnamed tanker, a VLCC, was hit by an unknown projectile on the port side while exiting the Strait of Hormuz, 16 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan, UAE. The vessel was able to proceed to its next port of call and no crew injuries were reported.
A third unnamed tanker was struck by an unknown projectile 6 nautical miles east of Oman’s Musandam Peninsula, causing minor structural damage. UKMTO said there were no casualties or environmental impact and the vessel was proceeding to its next port of call.
“Iranian attacks have raised the threat level to SEVERE, with deliberate hostile action likely under current conditions,” UKMTO said, adding that navigation interference persisted and mine-risk reporting remained relevant within and adjacent to the traffic separation scheme.
“The recent confirmed incidents highlight that the threat environment remains heightened and warrants extreme vigilance. IRGC hailing and routing pressure continue, particularly for AIS-active vessels,” it added.