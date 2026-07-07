Britain summoned Iran’s Chargé d’Affaires in London on Tuesday after a judge concluded that the 2024 attack on Iran International journalist Pouria Zeraati was carried out in the interests of, and on behalf of, the Iranian state.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said Ali Nasimfar was summoned by Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer following the sentencing of two Romanian nationals for their role in the March 2024 attack.

“This follows a longstanding pattern of hostile activity by the Iranian intelligence services on UK soil,” an FCDO spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the judge also found that one of the defendants, George Stana, met the foreign power condition under the National Security Act 2023, concluding that he knew, or ought to have known, of the connection to Iran in relation to the attack.

“Iran’s actions attempt to undermine UK sovereignty and security and are completely unacceptable – it must cease in these activities immediately,” the spokesperson said.