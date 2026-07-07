

Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi condemned what he called Iran’s targeting of the Saudi tanker Wadiyan as it transited the Strait of Hormuz, in a statement Tuesday.

Al-Budaiwi called the attack a “criminal Iranian act” and a dangerous escalation threatening international navigation security and energy supplies.

He said the GCC states fully stood with Saudi Arabia and supported all measures taken by Riyadh to protect its national interests.

Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi condemned what he called Iran’s targeting of the Saudi tanker Wadiyan as it transited the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement on Tuesday, Al-Budaiwi called the attack a “criminal Iranian act” and a dangerous escalation threatening international navigation security and energy supplies. He said the GCC states fully stood with Saudi Arabia and supported all measures taken by Riyadh to protect its national interests.