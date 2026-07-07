Egypt limits Shah anniversary ceremony to Pahlavi family, exiled queen says
Egypt has decided to limit this year’s ceremony marking the 47th anniversary of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi’s death to a private gathering of the Pahlavi family, exiled Queen Farah Pahlavi said in a post on X.
"This year, due to security concerns as well as the turbulent and unsettled regional situation, the Egyptian government has deemed it appropriate for the ceremony to be held as a limited gathering, only for the Pahlavi family," Farah Pahlavi said in a message to Iranians.
She thanked Egypt and its presidents for their longstanding support over decades and “brotherly” kindness toward the Pahlavi family.
The exiled queen urged Iranians to respect the decision, saying that in their absence, she would honor the late shah on behalf of all those who had supported the annual commemoration.
Bahrain's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned an Iranian attack on the Saudi oil tanker Wadiyan and the Qatari oil tanker Al-Rukayyat in the Strait of Hormuz, saying the incident endangered the crews of both vessels.
The ministry said the attack threatened international maritime security and global energy supplies, and violated international law and the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.
Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi condemned what he called Iran’s targeting of the Saudi tanker Wadiyan as it transited the Strait of Hormuz, in a statement Tuesday.
Al-Budaiwi called the attack a “criminal Iranian act” and a dangerous escalation threatening international navigation security and energy supplies.
He said the GCC states fully stood with Saudi Arabia and supported all measures taken by Riyadh to protect its national interests. Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi condemned what he called Iran’s targeting of the Saudi tanker Wadiyan as it transited the Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement on Tuesday, Al-Budaiwi called the attack a “criminal Iranian act” and a dangerous escalation threatening international navigation security and energy supplies. He said the GCC states fully stood with Saudi Arabia and supported all measures taken by Riyadh to protect its national interests.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said Qatar’s accusations over an attack on a vessel linked to the country in the Strait of Hormuz were “perplexing” and inconsistent with good neighborly relations, while warning that vessels using uncoordinated routes face risks.
Esmaeil Baghaei said commercial vessels using routes not coordinated with Iran, or tampering with ship-tracking systems, created risks and disrupted Tehran’s efforts to facilitate safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.
Baghaei said Iran was diligently fulfilling its commitments under the memorandum of understanding regarding measures needed to manage the Strait of Hormuz.
He urged countries in the region and shipping companies to refrain from any actions that contradict the provisions of the memorandum.
Saudi Arabia condemned Iran’s targeting of the Saudi tanker Wadyan and the Qatari tanker Al Rekayyat as they transited the Strait of Hormuz, saying the attacks threatened international navigation and global energy supplies.
“The kingdom stresses its demand that Iran immediately stop all actions that threaten the security of the region and the safety of international navigation and energy supplies,” the Saudi foreign ministry said said in a statement on Tuesday.
The ministry said Saudi Arabia held Iran “fully responsible for these attacks, their damage and all their repercussions.”