US Central Command said on Tuesday night its forces had begun launching a series of strikes against Iran in response to attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM said the strikes were intended to “impose heavy costs” on Iran for targeting commercial shipping crewed by civilians in an international waterway.

"Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire," the US military said in a post on X.