Iranian hardline lawmaker Mojtaba Zarei lashed out at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over Turkey’s hosting of a NATO summit, saying he wished he could carry out what he called a “martyrdom” attack against the person he accused of killing Ali Khamenei.

“Death to Erdogan, who is hosting the killer of the martyred imam at the NATO summit in Turkey, even as the funeral procession of this divine leader is being held in Iran and Iraq,” Zarei said.

“I wish I were a brave Turkish citizen so I could send the killer to hell in the streets of Ankara in a martyrdom operation,” he added in a post on X.