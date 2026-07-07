Pezeshkian travels to Najaf for slain Khamenei’s funeral
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian traveled to Najaf on Tuesday to attend the funeral procession of slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Iranian media reported.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian traveled to Najaf on Tuesday to attend the funeral procession of slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Iranian media reported.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said it received a report of a further incident involving a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.
The tanker was struck by an unknown uncrewed aerial vehicle and sustained minor structural damage, UKMTO said.
No casualties or environmental impact were reported, and the vessel was continuing to its next port of call, the agency added.
Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, spokesperson for Iran's Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics, said Tuesday the Islamic Republic would pursue diplomacy but give a “decisive, effective and proportionate” response to any aggression or crossing of its red lines, state news agency IRNA reported.
Talaei-Nik said Iran’s enemies had believed assassinating Ali Khamenei, military commanders and scientists, alongside attacks on residential areas, could lead to the Islamic Republic’s collapse.
He said the result had been the opposite, with national cohesion, public support and the Islamic Republic’s power strengthened.
US President Donald Trump said he was “very disappointed” by NATO allies’ response to the war the United States and Israel launched against Iran, saying he had been “testing” whether they would support Washington.
“I was very disappointed with NATO,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday as he met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after arriving in Ankara for a NATO leaders’ summit.
“We didn’t need any help at all, and in a way, I was testing people,” Trump said. “I was testing to see whether or not they’d be there, because I’ve long said that we helped them, but I’m not sure that they’d be there for us.”
A German court heard that an alleged IRGC-linked operative sought a Palestinian or Somali woman in financial need to burn a Jewish kosher shop for about €4,000, as police detailed a wider plot against Jewish figures in Germany.
The testimony came Monday during the second hearing in the trial of two men accused of cooperating with the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The case is being heard in room 237 of Hamburg’s Higher Regional Court and is expected to continue through October.
Ali S., a 54-year-old Afghan-born Danish national, is the main defendant. Tawab M., a 42-year-old Afghan national, is the second defendant. Both are represented by lawyers of Iranian origin.
German prosecutors charged Ali S. in May with espionage, espionage for sabotage purposes, and attempted participation in murder and arson. Tawab M. was charged with attempted participation in murder.
In the courtroom, reporters and members of the public are separated from the judges, defendants and lawyers by a clear acrylic wall. The three-member court panel, made up of two judges and a clerk, is all female.
Volker Beck, head of the German-Israeli Society and one of the alleged targets in the case, sat in the public section, listening closely and taking notes.
Paid arson plan
A senior official from Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office, or BKA, told the court that Ali S. had been instructed to set fire to a Jewish kosher grocery store.
According to the testimony, the attack was supposed to be carried out by someone with two qualities: financial need and hatred toward Jews or Israel.
Investigators said Ali S. asked his daughter whether she knew a Palestinian or Somali woman who needed money and would be willing to carry out the arson attack for 30,000 Danish kroner, roughly €4,000.
The BKA witness said the alleged arson plan formed part of a broader operation that included surveillance of Jewish targets and discussions about obtaining a weapon.
The court is expected to examine the weapons issue in future hearings. Investigators believe it could point to possible plans for killings as well as arson.
Iran trips and surveillance
The BKA witness, a senior female investigator who described the case without reading from notes, gave detailed testimony on how investigators traced the alleged operation through phone data, travel records, surveillance images and Telegram contacts.
According to the testimony, Ali S.’s mobile phones had been monitored for a long period, and German security officers followed him during several trips.
Investigators said he traveled repeatedly to Iran over the past year and met senior Islamic Republic officials and people linked to the Quds Force.
In one trip last January, he traveled from Berlin to Turkey and then to Iran, where he allegedly met his handlers. The BKA witness said Ali S. had also met the Quds Force official responsible for Israel-related affairs.
Much of the evidence presented in court came from Ali S.’s iPhones. Investigators said he searched for Jewish-owned kosher shops before traveling to Berlin.
Surveillance officers later watched him standing outside one of the shops and filming the site with his phone.
“On the surface, it looked as if Ali was making a phone call, but we knew he was actually filming the location,” the BKA witness told the court.
Investigators also said Ali S. searched for the address of Josef Schuster, head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, after returning from Iran.
Images and screenshots from Ali S.’s phone were shown on a large courtroom screen, including saved photos of Beck. The BKA witness said the material strengthened the suspicion that an attack on Beck had been planned.
The court was also shown high-quality surveillance images of meetings between Ali S. and Tawab M. at a McDonald’s restaurant. Investigators said the two often met there without realizing how closely they were being watched.
The BKA witness identified several alleged contacts used by Ali S., including figures referred to as Haji Ali, Kazem and Vahid. Profile images linked to some contacts, shown in court, carried antisemitic and anti-Israeli symbols.
Telegram was one of the tools allegedly used for communication between the suspects and their suspected IRGC-linked handlers.
Investigators portrayed Tawab M. as someone Ali S. allegedly brought in because he could be trusted and had anti-Jewish and anti-Israeli motivation.
Neither defendant appeared visibly worried in court. Both sat without handcuffs and were able to consult freely with their lawyers.
For Beck, the hearing marked the second time he had seen the faces of men accused of helping plan his possible murder.
He said he was satisfied that the alleged would-be attackers had been arrested, but added that he was not at peace.
German security agencies have warned in recent months of a growing threat from the Islamic Republic in Europe. Germany’s domestic intelligence agency has said Tehran may expand intelligence and terrorist operations in Europe after recent regional developments, a warning security officials view this case as helping illustrate.
US President Donald Trump said Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s refusal to help Washington over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran had “soured” his relationship with her, though he still described her as “a nice person.”
Trump said Meloni “refused to get involved with the Hormuz Strait or you could also say just Iran.”
“So it soured my relationship with her a little bit. But I like her. I think she’s a nice person. But I think she made a mistake,” Trump said.
Trump said Italy received much of its oil from the region, while the United States did not need the strait because it had “a lot of oil.”
"We have a lot of oil. The United States has more oil than anybody. And when you add Venezuela to it, it’s like we have far more oil than anybody. We don’t need the straits,” Trump said.
“We do this because we think it’s an important thing to do. But she just wasn’t there for us. And I wasn’t happy about that,” he added.