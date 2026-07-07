Egypt has decided to limit this year’s ceremony marking the 47th anniversary of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi’s death to a private gathering of the Pahlavi family, exiled Queen Farah Pahlavi said in a post on X.
"This year, due to security concerns as well as the turbulent and unsettled regional situation, the Egyptian government has deemed it appropriate for the ceremony to be held as a limited gathering, only for the Pahlavi family," Farah Pahlavi said in a message to Iranians.
She thanked Egypt and its presidents for their longstanding support over decades and “brotherly” kindness toward the Pahlavi family.
The exiled queen urged Iranians to respect the decision, saying that in their absence, she would honor the late shah on behalf of all those who had supported the annual commemoration.