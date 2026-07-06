Iran has hit back at Germany after Berlin said Tehran should pay for mine clearance in the Strait of Hormuz, saying instead that Germany must be held accountable for what it called its role in military aggression against Iran.

“The German Foreign Minister’s rhetoric on the Strait of Hormuz is utterly shameful — a grotesque distortion of reality,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on X Monday.

Baqaei said Germany should bear the costs of what he described as its “active participation in the crime of aggression,” adding that “offensive posturing” would not allow what he called the “Berlin regime” to evade responsibility.