A large poster depicting US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as wanted men was displayed on Monday among crowds attending the funeral procession for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

The poster carried English-language threats, including “There will be blood” and “Kill Trump,” alongside images of Trump and Netanyahu marked with crosshairs.

Iranian officials and pro-government figures have repeatedly called for revenge over Khamenei’s killing, while saying retaliation is separate from the country’s ceasefire and negotiation track.