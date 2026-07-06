The funeral procession for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran will last 10 to 12 hours, the official in charge of the ceremony said on Monday.

Hassan Hassanzadeh said preparations for the vehicles and bodies began at 4 a.m. local time and that the procession would move from east to west in the capital city.

The head of the funeral committee added that the route had not changed and urged people to follow updates through state media.