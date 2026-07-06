Pakistan bought a liquefied natural gas shipment for delivery as exports from Qatar through the Strait of Hormuz remain constrained, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

TotalEnergies sold a cargo for July 10-11 delivery to state-owned Pakistan LNG for $17.37 per million British thermal units, the report said, citing traders familiar with the matter.

The purchase was Pakistan’s second spot gas procurement in two weeks as Islamabad sought to replace canceled Qatari supplies stuck in the Persian Gulf, it added.

LNG traffic through Hormuz has increased since the US and Iran signed an interim agreement, but flows have not yet returned to pre-war levels, according to the report.