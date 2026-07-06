Iran’s Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has described the memorandum of understanding with the United States as an achievement for Tehran’s “axis of resistance” during a meeting with a senior Houthi official.

“The United States and Israel were forced to practically recognise Iran’s allies in the axis of resistance, and this is one of the achievements of this memorandum,” Ghalibaf said during talks with Mohammed Al-Nuaimi, vice chairman of the Houthis’ Supreme Political Council.

He added that successful diplomacy requires military strength, warning that the US and Israel would “resort to war” if they sensed weakness from Iran.