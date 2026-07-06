The Joint Maritime Information Center said on Monday that the southern route through the Strait of Hormuz remained available to commercial shipping, while the maritime security threat level in the area remained “substantial.”
The advisory said mariners should expect VHF hailing from naval forces and be aware of the mine danger area in the traditional traffic separation scheme.
It said vessels could transit the southern route day or night with AIS switched on, radars operating, running lights on and normal VHF use.
JMIC encouraged vessels to communicate with US Navy maritime coordination authorities for information on safe transit routes.
Israel’s Ambassador to Australia Hillel Newman told Iran International on Monday that Israel saw the Iranian people as “friends and allies,” while drawing a distinction between them and the Islamic Republic.
“To the people of Iran, I would like to send a message and express our friendship,” Newman said. “The people of Iran are our friends and allies and friends and allies of the people of Israel.”
He described Iran’s government as “the evil regime,” accusing it of oppressing Iranians and attacking Israel.
“We care for the people of Iran and sympathize with them and wish them true freedom,” Newman said.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday that any future Iranian leader who seeks to harm Israel would face the same fate as former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Khamenei “was assassinated by Israel because he set in motion and led the plan to destroy Israel,” Katz said as Khamenei’s funeral procession moved through Tehran.
“The assassin was assassinated,” he added. “Any Iranian leader who tries to push plans to destroy Israel again will also be thwarted.”
Katz said calls for revenge against US President Donald Trump “are a disgrace and indicate the true nature of the ayatollah regime.”
He said the US-Israel strikes on Iran had removed the immediate threat of Israel’s destruction and severely damaged Iran’s strategic capabilities, but that Israel remained on alert and was prepared to defend itself “at any time and against any threat.”
Iran’s negotiations with the United States are being held only “out of necessity,” an Iranian official said on Monday, adding that revenge for the killing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei remained the priority.
“Our first word is revenge,” said Ezzatollah Zarghami, a member of Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace, adding that any retaliation should “discipline the enemies” and ease anger over Khamenei’s killing.
The former head of Iran’s state broadcaster also said that negotiators should know that nothing short of “serious, clear and decisive revenge,” is acceptable.
A large poster depicting US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as wanted men was displayed on Monday among crowds attending the funeral procession for slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran.
The poster carried English-language threats, including “There will be blood” and “Kill Trump,” alongside images of Trump and Netanyahu marked with crosshairs.
Iranian officials and pro-government figures have repeatedly called for revenge over Khamenei’s killing, while saying retaliation is separate from the country’s ceasefire and negotiation track.