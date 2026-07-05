Mojtaba Khamenei reappoints Ejei as judiciary chief
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei reappointed Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei as head of the judiciary, state media reported.
“With appreciation for your valuable and sincere efforts, and pursuant to Article 157 of the Constitution, I appoint you as head of the judiciary,” Khamenei said in a decree dated July 4.
Ejei was sanctioned by the United States in 2010 over serious human rights abuses after Iran’s disputed 2009 presidential election. Rights groups have repeatedly accused him of involvement in the repression of dissidents, protesters and journalists during decades in senior security and judicial posts.