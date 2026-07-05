Israel’s military chief said on Sunday that Hezbollah had been weakened by Israeli operations in southern Lebanon and was relying on Iran for support.

Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said during a visit to the Beaufort Ridge that Hezbollah, which he described as funded and directed by Iran, had spent decades building underground tunnels in the area to threaten northern Israel.

He said Israeli troops controlled the ridge and its tunnel networks, and that the military would continue operations in Lebanon to remove threats.