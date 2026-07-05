Ghalibaf tells Hamas official Iran has ‘no peace’ with US
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf told Mohammad Darwish, chairman of the Hamas Shoura Council, that the Islamic Republic had “no peace” with the United States and described vengeance for slain former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as “the liberation of Jerusalem,” state media reported.
“We have no peace with the United States and will not recognize Israel,” Ghalibaf said.
“Vengeance for the martyred imam is the liberation of Jerusalem,” he added.
Ghalibaf said Iran would continue to help Muslims and the “resistance front” under the guidance of Iran’s new Supreme Leader, adding that the assistance would be “with missiles” if needed, and through negotiations if political pressure was required.
Ghalibaf said diplomacy and negotiations should be able to “resolve the military deadlock” and preserve the gains of fighters, adding that this could be achieved only if the country was prepared for defense alongside diplomacy.
He also said Muslim governments had realized that cooperation with the United States and Israel would not bring them security.
Darwish said what was achieved in the Iran-US memorandum of understanding was “a major victory for the resistance front,” adding that every clause of the memorandum was “a victory for Iran and a defeat for the United States.”
Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohammadbagher Zolghadr said on Sunday that officials would continue the path of slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and serve alongside his son.
“We promise to continue his path and thinking as we should, to preserve the dignity he brought to the nation, and to serve more fully alongside his son, our dear Leader, carrying the path forward as always,” he said.
He said Islamic Republic officials would try to carry forward the flag Khamenei had held for more than 40 years.
Israel’s military chief said on Sunday that Hezbollah had been weakened by Israeli operations in southern Lebanon and was relying on Iran for support.
Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said during a visit to the Beaufort Ridge that Hezbollah, which he described as funded and directed by Iran, had spent decades building underground tunnels in the area to threaten northern Israel.
He said Israeli troops controlled the ridge and its tunnel networks, and that the military would continue operations in Lebanon to remove threats.
Quran verses recited for foreign delegations attending the funeral of Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei have sparked debate after Iranian media and social media users argued the passages were carefully chosen to send political and diplomatic messages to visiting officials.
Organizers did not explain why different Quranic passages were recited for each delegation. However, several Iranian media outlets portrayed the selections as deliberate rather than routine religious readings.
The news website Fararu wrote that the verses appeared to have been chosen "not randomly, but deliberately." Conservative outlet Tabnak described the practice as "an innovation in public diplomacy," saying the tailored recitations could be interpreted as ethical and political messages to each delegation.