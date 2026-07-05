Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohammadbagher Zolghadr said on Sunday that officials would continue the path of slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and serve alongside his son.

“We promise to continue his path and thinking as we should, to preserve the dignity he brought to the nation, and to serve more fully alongside his son, our dear Leader, carrying the path forward as always,” he said.

He said Islamic Republic officials would try to carry forward the flag Khamenei had held for more than 40 years.