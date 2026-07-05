Oil and gas shipping along a US-protected corridor in the Strait of Hormuz showed signs of recovery on Sunday, with six freighters seen using a route close to Oman’s coast, Bloomberg reported.

The movement came a day after several vessels made unexplained U-turns and detours in the key energy passage, according to the report.

Many ships are known to transit with their transponders off, meaning observable traffic may not show the full picture, it said.

Western navies continued to assess the threat risk as “substantial,” while saying the center of the strait had been mined, the report added.