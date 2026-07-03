Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Friday that Iran would resume what he described as proportionate measures if the United States and Israel failed to honor the understandings reached with Tehran.

"We will firmly demand the full implementation of the understandings that have been reached," Ghalibaf said during a meeting with Belarusian Speaker of the House of Representatives Igor Sergeyenko, according to state media.

"If the United States and the Zionist regime do not honor their commitments, the Islamic Republic of Iran will resume its proportionate measures," he said.

Ghalibaf added that the United States had learned during the conflict that it could not confront Iran militarily and said Israeli claims had been "nothing but baseless propaganda."