Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called on the public on Thursday to attend the funeral of slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, saying the ceremony should send what he called the nation’s demand for blood vengeance to the world.

Ghalibaf said people should show that they would not remain silent in the face of arrogance and would not forget “the blood of their imam.”

He described the funeral as a renewal of allegiance to Khamenei’s path and to the values of the Islamic Republic.