US Vice President JD Vance said Washington "has options" if Iran rebuilds its nuclear program, threatens its neighbors or supports terrorism.

“If the Iranians want to rebuild their nuclear program, the president has options,” Vance told troops at Naval Air Station Oceana on Wednesday.

"If the Iranians try to threaten their neighbors or fund terrorism, we've got options," he added.

Vance said that President Donald Trump was negotiating with Iran from a position of strength after the destruction of its nuclear and conventional military capabilities, while defending recent US strikes as targeted and justified.

“We dropped some bombs a couple of days ago. You know why? Because the Iranians were shooting at commercial ships,” Vance said. “So we dropped some bombs. We applied some leverage, and we've had free commercial transit for the last three days.”