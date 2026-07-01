US President Donald Trump has weighed abandoning negotiations with Iran and returning to full-scale attacks but decided for now to continue diplomatic talks, Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials familiar with the discussions.

The officials said Trump had held several conversations in recent days with War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine about whether to carry out more strikes on Iran.

Some officials described the option as “finishing the job.”

Trump has not made a final decision but has told aides he believes another round of full-scale attacks could derail diplomacy and weaken Washington’s chances of ultimately dismantling Iran’s nuclear program, the officials said.