The United States and Iran reached an understanding to “keep things quiet” for the coming week so progress could be made on the Iran-US memorandum of understanding “without missiles flying,” Axios reported, citing a US official.

“We have reached an understanding that we will keep things quiet for the coming week, so progress on all aspects of the MOU can be worked on in a productive environment, without missiles flying,” Axios quoted the unnamed US official as saying.

“The President has been clear that every time they shoot, we will shoot more — and at targets that further degrade their position in the Strait,” the official added.

Two regional sources cited by Axios said meetings in Doha between Trump envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and Qatari officials went well and paved the way for technical talks between US and Iranian teams, Axios reported. It was unclear whether Witkoff and Kushner had any direct engagement with Iranian officials.

The main issues discussed in Doha were the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s frozen assets and the ceasefire in Lebanon, the sources said.

“The Gulf is currently in discussions about how the Strait should be managed after (the MOU expires) and those discussions are converging” with the US-Iran negotiations, a US official said.

“The US message to Iran was ‘Think bigger,’” a US official said, referring to efforts to persuade Tehran that a broader nuclear and regional deal would be more valuable than charging tolls in the strait.

The official said the sums Iran could generate from developing and selling oil and other resources freely, if US sanctions were lifted under a deal, “would be 100 times more valuable to them than using a gangster tactic to try and charge a toll.”

“We are pushing them to think bigger about their potential in the context of a broader nuclear and regional non-intervention deal,” the official said.

A source who spoke to President Donald Trump in recent days said he had been very frustrated by Iranian attacks in the strait last week, the report said. The source and another US official confirmed Trump had asked to be briefed on military options, but was eventually convinced to let negotiations play out.