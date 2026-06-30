All parts of Iran’s ruling system were involved in decisions related to war, peace and negotiations, foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Tuesday.

Baghaei said the foreign ministry implemented the system’s broad policies and the decisions of the Supreme National Security Council.

He also said Iran would honor its commitments only as long as the US also did the same, including on ending the war in Lebanon.

Baghaei said recent US attacks on targets inside Iran violated the first clause of the memorandum of understanding and warned that continued attacks would create problems for the negotiation process.