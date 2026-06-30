Iranian Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Iran would not enter further negotiations until conditions set out in the memorandum of understanding are met, adding that current meetings were aimed at fulfilling its commitments.
“The announcement of the end of the war by Pakistan’s prime minister and Donald Trump’s tweet about the lifting of the maritime blockade were among the major successes of the memorandum of understanding,” Ghalibaf said.
“In implementing the end of the war, differences will certainly arise,” Ghalibaf added.
“We are following up the process of talks to implement Article 13 of the memorandum of understanding,” he said.
Article 13 says that after the memorandum of understanding is signed, and subject to the start and continuation of measures under paragraphs 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11, the United States and Iran will begin negotiations on a final deal exclusively on the remaining paragraphs.
Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday that technical talks between Iran and the United States were continuing directly and indirectly despite recent escalation in the Strait of Hormuz, but there were no current high-level meetings between the two sides.
The ministry cited spokesperson Majed Al Ansari as saying US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were in Doha to meet Qatari officials and mediators on regional files, including Iran negotiations and Lebanon, without direct talks with Iranian officials.
“There are currently no high-level meetings between the Iranian and American sides under the approved mechanism for the negotiations,” Al Ansari said.
He said the Strait of Hormuz was among the key issues in the talks, alongside Iran’s nuclear program and the broader regional situation, adding that Qatar rejected any obstruction of maritime navigation through the international waterway.
Al Ansari said the first phase of understandings concerned removing mines and securing passage through the strait, with priority given to the safety of ship and tanker crews.
On frozen Iranian funds, he said Qatar did not own the money and was only acting as a financial mediator under a 2023 US-Iran humanitarian channel agreement.
“The State of Qatar does not own these funds, but rather plays the role of financial mediator in managing these accounts within the framework of the agreement,” he said.
He added that any transfer of the funds depended on agreement between the United States and Iran and progress in negotiations, “which has not happened so far.”
Iran was among the main foreign powers carrying out intelligence activities against Germany in 2025, targeting opposition groups, pro-Israeli and pro-Jewish targets and the Iranian diaspora, Germany’s domestic intelligence agency said in a security report published Tuesday.
The 2025 Report on the Protection of the Constitution, released by Germany’s Interior Ministry and setting out findings by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), said Russia, China and Iran were the main foreign powers carrying out intelligence activities in Germany.
On Iran, the report said one priority of Tehran’s intelligence activities was spying on and taking action against opposition groups and individuals inside and outside the country.
It said intelligence-related spying against pro-Israeli and pro-Jewish targets in Germany was again observed in 2025, adding that the United States and Israel have long been viewed as enemies by Tehran.
The report said Iranian intelligence services also try to achieve their aims through state-sponsored terrorism. It said this had increasingly been the case since the beginning of the Iran war in late February this year and the resulting heightened threat to pro-Jewish, pro-Israeli and US targets.
Iranian cyber espionage activities were mainly directed against the Iranian diaspora in Germany, the report said. It said targets of attack campaigns by the APT group Charming Kitten included Iranians in exile, opposition members, regime critics, journalists, human rights activists and women’s rights activists.
The BfV said Iranian procurement activity in Germany linked to Tehran’s delivery-technology and missile programs remains “persistently high.”
The report said large parts of Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure were “severely damaged or destroyed” during the 12-day war last June, leaving the Islamic Republic “dependent on cutting-edge technology from Europe and Germany” to repair and rebuild facilities and obtain replacement systems, including for its delivery systems.
Germany remained one of the most important targets for foreign intelligence services because of its economic strength and role in organisations such as the EU and NATO, the report said.
The report said foreign powers use illegal or illegitimate methods to obtain information, steal know-how, spread disinformation and conduct sabotage and espionage operations, with the aim of influencing political decision-making, eroding trust in democracy and undermining defence capabilities.
The report said the BfV is pursuing a three-part strategy of “detection, disruption and prevention” to counter foreign intelligence threats. It said the strategy includes early identification of threats, disrupting hostile intelligence operations and strengthening preventive measures.
The agency said it provides security warnings, specialist advice and practical support to companies, universities, research institutions, political bodies and government agencies to help protect them against espionage, cyberattacks and illicit procurement.
Talks in Doha will focus primarily on the release of Iran’s frozen funds and a ceasefire in Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.
Baghaei said Iran had no plans to hold talks with the United States in the coming days, adding that an expert delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi was being sent to Doha to follow up on the implementation of a memorandum of understanding, with Qatar as the counterpart.
He said the war in Lebanon must end before negotiations can begin, and that the United States was obligated under the bilateral memorandum of understanding to compel Israel to withdraw from Lebanon.
Iran will receive $3 billion of its frozen assets by the end of the week, while US and Iranian delegations are set to hold indirect talks in Qatar on Wednesday, Al Arabiya reported citing unnamed sources.
According to the report, Wednesday's talks will be held in the presence of mediators and focus on the Strait of Hormuz and broader regional stability.
The report added that both delegations were also expected to meet Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Pakistani mediators in Doha on Tuesday.
Israeli forces will continue operating in the security zone of southern Lebanon until Hezbollah no longer threatens Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.
"As long as Hezbollah is here, armed, threatening us, we will remain," Netanyahu said.
He added that Hezbollah's rocket and missile stockpile had been reduced to 8% of its original 150,000, calling the group the central link in the Iranian axis.