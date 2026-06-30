Iran will receive $3 billion of its frozen assets by the end of the week, while US and Iranian delegations are set to hold indirect talks in Qatar on Wednesday, Al Arabiya reported citing unnamed sources.

According to the report, Wednesday's talks will be held in the presence of mediators and focus on the Strait of Hormuz and broader regional stability.

The report added that both delegations were also expected to meet Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Pakistani mediators in Doha on Tuesday.