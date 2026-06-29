Iran says no US talks planned in coming days
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Monday that no talks between Tehran and Washington were scheduled in the coming days, adding that an Iranian technical delegation’s visit to Qatar this week was unrelated to US officials visiting the country.
Baghaei said Tehran had not started negotiations on a final deal because certain points of the memorandum of understanding must first be implemented, which he said was Iran’s current priority.