The Israeli military said on Monday that it struck three Hezbollah command centers in southern Lebanon in response to what it called violations of the ceasefire agreement.

The IDF said the strikes targeted sites in the Nabatieh and Mayfadoun areas after Hezbollah continued attacks on Israeli soldiers.

It said Israeli soldiers earlier struck and dismantled a launcher that Hezbollah had continued using to direct attacks at them.

The military said it would continue operations to remove threats to Israeli soldiers and prevent Hezbollah from harming Israeli civilians and troops.