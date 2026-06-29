Iran, Oman experts to discuss Hormuz management mechanism, deputy FM says
Iranian and Omani experts will begin talks in the coming days on redefining transit routes through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told state TV on Monday, adding that Tehran will seek to obstruct vessels operating outside the designated shipping lanes.
Gharibabadi said Iran would “advance this work” if Oman was unwilling to cooperate on the mechanism, but added that Muscat had shown readiness to take part.