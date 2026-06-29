A confidential security annex signed by Lebanon and Israel calls for the Lebanese army to ensure the disarmament of Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and all other non-state armed groups, Saudi outlet Asharq News reported.

According to the report, the annex was signed alongside a trilateral framework agreement after four days of negotiations and provides for an initial pilot zone in the South Litani sector.

The report said that the annex sets out a four-step model involving clearance, verification, Lebanese army control and state-led reconstruction.

The report added Israel and Lebanon would establish a Military Coordination Group for Lebanon to manage deconfliction, verification and implementation through indirect military-to-military channels.

According to Asharq, Israel would commit to a phased, conditions-based redeployment from Lebanese territory, pending the successful completion of an agreed and verifiable disarmament and dismantlement process.