A member of Iran’s negotiating delegation’s media team said no nuclear talks had taken place with the United States, even at a technical level, and that none would begin until Article 13 of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding was resolved.

Speaking to Iranian state TV on Monday, Saeed Ajorlou said Iran’s conditions must be fully met before any nuclear negotiations could begin.

Article 13 says that after the MoU is signed, and subject to the start and continuation of the implementation of paragraphs 1, 4, 5, 10 and 11, the United States and Iran will begin negotiations on a final deal exclusively on the other paragraphs.