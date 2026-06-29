Mohammad Akbarzadeh, the political deputy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, was killed after his car overturned in Iran's southeastern Kerman province, the IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency reported.

Fars said police and emergency responders attended the scene after the crash and Akbarzadeh was taken to a medical centre, where he died from the severity of his injuries.

The report said said authorities had launched an investigation into the cause and circumstances of the crash.

Earlier this month, Akbarzadeh was among those sanctioned by the European Union over support for measures restricting freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.