US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Admiral Brad Cooper met senior civilian and military leaders in Israel and Lebanon during an ongoing trip to the Middle East.

In Lebanon, Cooper and his staff met President Joseph Aoun and Lebanese Armed Forces Commanding General Rodolphe Haykal to discuss the path forward in implementing a framework agreement signed in Washington on Friday, CENTCOM said in a statement on X.

Cooper also visited deployed US troops in Israel, where he recognized service members for “outstanding mission contributions.”