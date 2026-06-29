Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi said Monday that demining the Strait of Hormuz would be carried out only by Iran under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, warning France not to complicate the situation with what he called “provocations.”

Gharibabadi made the remarks after French President Emmanuel Macron said France would cooperate with Oman and other partners on demining the strait to secure maritime routes and ensure free passage.

“Demining is to be carried out exclusively by Iran and by no other country,” Gharibabadi said in a post on X. “In principle, we will not allow any other country to do so. The situation is sensitive and complex. We strongly advise France not to make it more complicated with its provocations.”