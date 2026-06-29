Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Monday he had ordered the military to prepare an independent strike plan against Iran, warning that Israel could go to war with Tehran “tomorrow” if it fired missiles at Israeli territory.

“If Iran fires missiles at Israel, Israel will strike Iran with force,” Katz told military and diplomatic reporters. “There is no equation we will accept in which Iran fires at Israel. This has also been made clear to the Americans. The IDF is just waiting for it and is on alert. There are targets.”

“My directive to the IDF is to prepare for a blue-and-white operation in Iran,” he added, referring to an operation carried out independently by Israel.

Katz said Israel did not want to disrupt US President Donald Trump’s diplomatic efforts with Iran but added: “When it comes to defending ourselves, there are no compromises, not in Lebanon and not in Iran.”