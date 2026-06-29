Iranian civil rights activist Rezvaneh Ahmadkhanbeigi was sent back to Tehran's Evin Prison on Monday to continue serving her sentence, accompanied by her daughter, Mahfar Lalehzari, who is less than two years old, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported.
According to HRANA, Ahmadkhanbeigi had been granted temporary leave from Evin Prison last September to give birth. She and her husband, Behfar Lalehzari, were initially sentenced to a combined 10 years in prison on charges of assembly and collusion against national security and propaganda against the state, but their sentences were later reduced to 21 months following a retrial.
HRANA reported that the couple were arrested by security forces at their home in September 2023.