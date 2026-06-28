IRGC says it struck US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain after ceasefire breach
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says its naval and aerospace forces carried out a joint missile and drone operation targeting what it described as US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain.
In a statement carried by Iranian media, the IRGC said the strikes were in response to alleged US attacks on Iranian coastal positions and warned that any further violations would receive a “crushing response,” adding that future actions against vessels would be intensified.