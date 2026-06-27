Saudi Arabia condemns Iran’s drone attack on Bahrain
Saudi Arabia condemned an Iranian drone attack on Bahrain and called it a breach of international law, the kingdom’s Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the Iranian attacks on Bahraini territories with several drones early this Saturday morning,” it said in a statement.
The attacks violated international law and the UN Charter and undermined efforts to restore regional security and stability, the ministry added.
Saudi Arabia also affirmed its support for any measures Manama takes to protect its sovereignty, security and stability.