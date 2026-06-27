Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz described a newly signed agreement with Lebanon as "a strategic blow to the Iranian axis" on Saturday, saying Israeli troops would remain in a security zone inside southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed across the country.

"The important principle established in the agreement is that there will be no withdrawal whatsoever as long as the Hezbollah terror organization has not been disarmed throughout Lebanon," Katz said.

The Israeli military, Katz noted, would maintain its positions, including the Beaufort Castle ridge area, and had been instructed to prepare for a prolonged deployment to protect northern communities.

"Iran attempted to force Israel to withdraw from Lebanon through threats and pressure on the United States, and failed," Katz said.

"If Iran attempts to attack Israel to prevent the implementation of the agreement, we will act against it with great force," he added.