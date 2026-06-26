Iranian wanted in US over IRGC-linked hacking case arrested in Montenegro
Montenegrin police and the FBI have arrested an Iranian national wanted by the United States over a major hacking campaign that allegedly targeted US universities and benefited Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Reuters reported.
The 39-year-old man, who holds Iranian and Turkish citizenship, was identified by Montenegrin media as Amir Barati and was arrested in the Adriatic resort town of Kotor, Montenegro’s police directorate said Thursday.
He is wanted by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on charges including conspiracy to commit computer fraud, hacking and identity theft. The case will now go before a High Court judge in Podgorica for extradition proceedings.
Montenegrin police said the suspect had carried out large-scale cyberattacks from 2013 onward, targeting more than 150 universities in the United States and causing damage estimated at more than $3.4 billion.
Police said the stolen data and access to compromised university accounts were used for the benefit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other Iranian entities, including universities.
Barati’s name does not appear on the FBI’s public list of nine Iranian hackers charged in 2018 over the Mabna Institute campaign, but the allegations described by Montenegrin police closely match that case, including the 2013 start date, the university targets, the IRGC connection and the $3.4 billion damage estimate.
That leaves open the possibility that Barati is linked to the same broader operation or a related US case, though neither US nor Montenegrin authorities have publicly confirmed that he was linked to the 2018 indictment.
The FBI said in 2018 that the Mabna Institute, an Iran-based company created in 2013, was used to steal access to non-Iranian academic and scientific resources through computer intrusions. US authorities said members of the institute were contracted by the IRGC and other Iranian government clients.
According to the FBI, the campaign compromised about 144 US-based universities and 176 foreign universities in 21 countries. It also targeted private companies, US government entities, the states of Hawaii and Indiana, and the United Nations.
US authorities said the hackers targeted more than 100,000 professor accounts worldwide and successfully compromised about 8,000 of them. They stole more than 30 terabytes of academic data and intellectual property, including journal access, research papers, electronic books and other proprietary academic material.
The campaign relied heavily on spearphishing emails that appeared to come from other academics. Victims were directed to fake university login pages, where their credentials were captured and later used to access library databases and research platforms.
The FBI said the stolen material covered a wide range of fields, including science, technology, engineering, medicine, social sciences and other academic disciplines.
US investigators also said the hackers used password-spraying attacks against companies and government targets, gaining access to email accounts and sensitive data. Victims included academic publishers, media and entertainment companies, technology firms and investment firms.
When the 2018 charges were announced, then-FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich said apprehending the suspects would be difficult but “not impossible,” adding that the defendants could be arrested if they traveled outside Iran.
“Where we can’t apprehend these individuals quickly, we will resort to different methods – naming and shaming, sanctions, and a lot of publicity,” Bowdich said at the time. “We will keep at it, because the FBI and our partners at the Department of Justice have a very long memory.”
The arrest in Montenegro suggests that warning may now be playing out years later, as one suspect allegedly linked to the campaign faces possible extradition to the United States.
The case comes amid renewed US warnings about Iranian cyber operations. In April, US cybersecurity, law enforcement and intelligence agencies warned of escalating Iranian hacking campaigns targeting equipment across critical infrastructure.
FIFA said fans will be allowed to bring rainbow flags to Egypt’s World Cup group match against Iran in Seattle on Friday, while barring Iran’s pre-revolutionary “Lion and Sun” flag from World Cup venues on the grounds that political symbols are prohibited.
The game coincides with Seattle’s Pride weekend after December’s draw placed the two Muslim-majority nations in the same fixture. Egypt and Iran had objected, saying such events clashed with cultural and religious values.
Both countries impose severe penalties on LGBTQ+ people.
Under Iran’s Islamic Penal Code consensual same-sex sexual conduct is criminalized and punished by penalties ranging from flogging to the death penalty.
A spokesperson for Iran's football federation told The Athletic that the Iranian federation has relayed to FIFA that it does not wish to see symbols or representations of the “movement” within the stadium, referring to the LGBTQ+ community.
FIFA, however, told the outlet it considers this World Cup to be an “inclusive event” and added that “rainbow flags and other flags representing sexual orientation and gender identity are permitted under the FIFA World Cup 2026 Stadium Code of Conduct.”
FIFA said Seattle’s Pride events are locally organized and not an official “Pride Match.”
The decision contrasts with FIFA’s ban on Iran’s pre-revolutionary “Lion and Sun” flag at World Cup venues, with the governing body saying its rules prohibit political symbols.
Earlier this month, a Los Angeles judge upheld FIFA's ban on the pre-revolutionary Iranian flag following an emergency hearing held hours before Iran's opening match against New Zealand.
The lawsuit, filed by the Institute for Voice of Liberty and Sam Kermanian, an Iran fan intending to go to the game, challenged FIFA's prohibition on the lion-and-sun flag associated with Iran's pre-1979 monarchy.
Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Curtis A. Kin denied the request to block the ban.
"Free speech is incredibly important, it is sacred, a bedrock of our society, but it is not without limitation, such as private actor, on private property, and as shown by previous cases, regulating in reasonable way. I deny the application," Kin said, according to The Athletic.
The report said that FIFA has deemed the flag political in nature under its stadium code of conduct, which prohibits political, offensive or discriminatory materials at World Cup venues.
A World Cup fixture etched in Iran’s memory since the 1990 Rudbar-Manjil earthquake gained a grim new echo after twin quakes struck Venezuela as Brazil and Scotland met again 36 years later.
For most football fans, Brazil vs Scotland is just a World Cup pairing. For many Iranians and now Venezuelans, it has never been that simple.
The match recalls the early hours of June 21, 1990, when millions in Iran were awake for Italy 90 and Brazil’s 1-0 win over Scotland in Turin. Minutes later, northern Iran was shattered by the 7.4-magnitude Rudbar-Manjil earthquake, one of the deadliest disasters in the country’s modern history.
Now, 36 years later, the same fixture has coincided with another national tragedy, this time in Venezuela.
As Brazil beat Scotland 3-0 in Miami on Wednesday, two powerful earthquakes struck west of Caracas, sending buildings crashing down, forcing terrified residents into the streets and triggering a major rescue operation. US seismologists said the first quake measured magnitude 7.2 and was followed less than a minute later by a stronger 7.5 tremor.
Venezuelan authorities said at least 164 people had been killed and nearly 1,000 injured, with the toll expected to rise as rescue teams searched through collapsed buildings in Caracas, La Guaira and other damaged areas for over 14,000 missing people.
The US Geological Survey warned the eventual death toll could run into the thousands.
Interim President Delcy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency and said rescue crews were racing to reach those trapped beneath the rubble. Power outages, damaged roads and continuing aftershocks complicated the response. International offers of aid quickly followed.
For Venezuelans, the images were immediate and devastating: dust rising from apartment blocks, airports and hospitals under strain, families searching through debris, and people too frightened to return home.
For Iranians watching from afar, the timing reopened a wound buried deep in national memory.
40,000 people killed
The Rudbar-Manjil earthquake struck shortly after midnight local time in 1990, destroying towns and villages across Gilan and Zanjan provinces. Around 40,000 people were killed, tens of thousands were injured, and hundreds of thousands were left homeless.
Many survivors later told the same story: they were awake because of the Brazil-Scotland match. Some said football saved their lives, giving them the seconds they needed to run outside or protect their families when the walls began to shake.
There has never been an official study proving that the match reduced casualties, but the story became part of Iran’s collective memory.
That is why this week’s coincidence feels so jarring.
There is, of course, no scientific link between a football match and an earthquake. Seismology has no room for curses, omens or fixtures written into the earth’s plates. Venezuela sits in a seismically active zone, just as northern Iran lies along dangerous fault lines. The two disasters were geological events, not cosmic messages.
But memory does not always obey science.
For Brazil, Wednesday’s match was a clean passage into the World Cup knockout stage, with Vinicius Junior scoring twice and Matheus Cunha adding a third. For Scotland, it was a damaging defeat that left its hopes hanging by other results.
For Iran and Venezuela, however, Brazil vs Scotland now carries a darker meaning.
In Iran, it will always evoke the night Rudbar and Manjil collapsed. In Venezuela, it may now recall the evening when two quakes, 39 seconds apart, turned a World Cup night into a national disaster.
A former North Korean diplomat said Pyongyang received about $25 million for providing Iran with tunnel technology that he understood was used extensively at underground nuclear facilities near Natanz and Isfahan.
Ryu Hyun-woo, a former acting ambassador at North Korea’s embassy in Kuwait, made the remarks in an interview published this month by the Korea Development Institute, a prominent South Korean think tank.
“North Korea provided Iran with tunnel design and technology in the early 2000s, receiving about $25 million,” Ryu said.
“I understand that North Korean tunnel technology was applied to a considerable extent at underground nuclear facilities in areas such as Natanz and Isfahan,” he added.
Ryu said reports of direct North Korean links to Hezbollah and Hamas were inaccurate.
“Many media outlets talk about North Korea-Hezbollah and North Korea-Hamas links, but that is not true,” he said.
He said North Korea was unlikely to have directly transferred tunnel expertise to either group, but added: “It cannot be ruled out that Iran transferred tunnel-related technology it received from North Korea to Hezbollah or Hamas.”
Earlier reporting
The comments follow a March report by The Washington Times, which said North Korean entities had supplied Iran with underground construction expertise and missile technology.
The newspaper cited Bruce Bechtol, a former US Marine and political science professor at Angelo State University, as saying North Koreans helped build underground facilities in Iran, including at Isfahan, in the early 2000s.
“Most of Iran’s underground facilities – including Isfahan – were built in the early 2000s by North Koreans,” Bechtol told the newspaper.
Bechtol said North Korea’s support also included missile systems, help with arms-factory construction, specialized components and technical personnel. Iran and North Korea have not publicly confirmed the reported transfers.
Qatar’s prime minister said a hotline between the US and Iran was essential to stop rogue actors from disrupting the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told the FT the hotline, agreed during US-Iran talks in Switzerland, was needed to counter "disinformation" and verify threats to ships as mines were cleared from the waterway.
"A challenge" was that people seeking to disrupt the deal could use shipping communications to issue false warnings, he said.
"The hotline’s purpose is to make sure that any ship that gets any type of threat is to be verified by Iran ... and to let the ship pass safely," Sheikh Mohammed said.
He said the waterway had remained open despite statements by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards that it would close again in response to Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon. Mediators had checked with Iranian officials, who said no order had been issued to close it, he said.
LNG return
Qatar expects shipping through the strait to begin returning to normal in the first few weeks of the deal, though Sheikh Mohammed said restoring confidence would take time, the FT reported.
"It cannot be normal in one day, and it will take a lot of effort," he said.
Qatar would resume normal liquefied natural gas production "within a few weeks," except at damaged facilities, he said.
QatarEnergy suspended production after attacks on its Ras Laffan facilities during the war. The company will lift force majeure only when it judges it is safe to operate, Sheikh Mohammed said.
He said Doha would oppose any Iranian plan to charge ships fees to pass through the strait.
"We cannot accept a situation or a condition where our gateway to the world is controlled," he said.
The US and Iran agreed under their memorandum of understanding to extend a ceasefire by 60 days and begin nuclear talks, with Qatar and Pakistan mediating efforts toward a final settlement.
Iran said on Tuesday it had no plan for UN nuclear inspectors to visit sites damaged in US and Israeli strikes, rejecting Vice President JD Vance’s statement that discussions on their return could begin as soon as Monday.
"Neither have we had a meeting with the director general of the IAEA, nor is there a plan for agency inspections of Iran's damaged nuclear facilities," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghai told a news conference.
"There is no protocol for this issue," he said.
Vance said on Monday that talks in Switzerland between US and Iranian officials had laid a "very good foundation" for a final agreement to end the war.
Asked when International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors could return, he said the process would start "at a minimum this week" and that conversations with the agency "could happen as soon as today."
President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iran "will agree to have Major Weapons Inspections."
Iran suspended IAEA access to sites hit during last summer’s 12-day war. The UN nuclear watchdog later withdrew its remaining inspectors from the country.