For most football fans, Brazil vs Scotland is just a World Cup pairing. For many Iranians and now Venezuelans, it has never been that simple.

The match recalls the early hours of June 21, 1990, when millions in Iran were awake for Italy 90 and Brazil’s 1-0 win over Scotland in Turin. Minutes later, northern Iran was shattered by the 7.4-magnitude Rudbar-Manjil earthquake, one of the deadliest disasters in the country’s modern history.

Now, 36 years later, the same fixture has coincided with another national tragedy, this time in Venezuela.

As Brazil beat Scotland 3-0 in Miami on Wednesday, two powerful earthquakes struck west of Caracas, sending buildings crashing down, forcing terrified residents into the streets and triggering a major rescue operation. US seismologists said the first quake measured magnitude 7.2 and was followed less than a minute later by a stronger 7.5 tremor.

Venezuelan authorities said at least 164 people had been killed and nearly 1,000 injured, with the toll expected to rise as rescue teams searched through collapsed buildings in Caracas, La Guaira and other damaged areas for over 14,000 missing people.

The US Geological Survey warned the eventual death toll could run into the thousands.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency and said rescue crews were racing to reach those trapped beneath the rubble. Power outages, damaged roads and continuing aftershocks complicated the response. International offers of aid quickly followed.

For Venezuelans, the images were immediate and devastating: dust rising from apartment blocks, airports and hospitals under strain, families searching through debris, and people too frightened to return home.

For Iranians watching from afar, the timing reopened a wound buried deep in national memory.

40,000 people killed

The Rudbar-Manjil earthquake struck shortly after midnight local time in 1990, destroying towns and villages across Gilan and Zanjan provinces. Around 40,000 people were killed, tens of thousands were injured, and hundreds of thousands were left homeless.

Many survivors later told the same story: they were awake because of the Brazil-Scotland match. Some said football saved their lives, giving them the seconds they needed to run outside or protect their families when the walls began to shake.

There has never been an official study proving that the match reduced casualties, but the story became part of Iran’s collective memory.

That is why this week’s coincidence feels so jarring.

There is, of course, no scientific link between a football match and an earthquake. Seismology has no room for curses, omens or fixtures written into the earth’s plates. Venezuela sits in a seismically active zone, just as northern Iran lies along dangerous fault lines. The two disasters were geological events, not cosmic messages.

But memory does not always obey science.

For Brazil, Wednesday’s match was a clean passage into the World Cup knockout stage, with Vinicius Junior scoring twice and Matheus Cunha adding a third. For Scotland, it was a damaging defeat that left its hopes hanging by other results.

For Iran and Venezuela, however, Brazil vs Scotland now carries a darker meaning.

In Iran, it will always evoke the night Rudbar and Manjil collapsed. In Venezuela, it may now recall the evening when two quakes, 39 seconds apart, turned a World Cup night into a national disaster.