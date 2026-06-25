Canadian security agencies flagged an Iranian doctoral student at Carleton University as a threat to national security, saying his aerospace research could help advance Iran’s weapons programs, Global News reported on Wednesday.

The report said Mohammadreza Pakatchian, 41, was pursuing a PhD in aerospace engineering at the Ottawa university after beginning studies online in 2023.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service said Pakatchian worked for MAPNA, an Iranian company sanctioned by Canada over weapons of mass destruction concerns, and planned to return to the company after completing his studies, according to Global News.

“[He] represents a danger to the security of Canada,” the report quoted Canadian security records as saying.

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